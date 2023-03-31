oThongathi Mall opens its doors 10 years after structural collapse that left two people dead

Durban - Almost 10 years after the Tongaat mall collapsed killing two people and injuring 29 people, the mall has been rebuilt and opened for business. A commission of inquiry led by the Labour Department had been set up to determine if negligence had led to the collapse of the structure on November 19, 2013.

The mall is situated at the corner of Ganie and Gopalall Hurbans Street. At the time The Mercury reported that a structural beam was the possible cause of the collapse. The inquiry also reported several contraventions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS Act), and Construction Regulations Amendment, in May 2016.

This week the mall opened with anchor stores like Pep, McDonalds, Shoprite, Checkers and Pedros. Centre manager Dylan Nieman has been approached for comment. Residents of Tongaat are excited that the mall has opened its doors at last. Social media users too have expressed delight:

Rita Govender: The dawning of a new day for our town Tongaat, glad that our people could receive jobs and improve their lives. So excited that families can have access to better shopping places and restaurants...better days ahead. Sharlene Premraj: Wow, I was literally seconds away from the mall when I heard the big bang when the mall fell apart. This is hope that not everything that falls apart remains apart. So glad to see that the Tongaat Mall has risen loud and proud. Burton Vadivellu: Congratulations and well done to oThongathi’s brand new Mall. At long last but great news indeed for the people of Tongaat but more importantly we all need to take care of the mall to ensure cleanliness is priority. God Bless all that made this dream possible and a reality.