KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda participated in a roadblock together with law enforcement officials at Mariannhill Toll Plaza near Pinetown, ahead of the Easter long-weekend. Picture: Supplied/KZN Department of Transport

Durban - Traffic volumes on the N3 highway towards Durban peaked at more than 1 500 vehicles per hour as motorists rush to their destinations for the Easter holidays, the N3 Toll Concession said on Friday.

At 09:10, traffic volumes heading south at Mooi Plaza were 1 690 vehicles while going north were 870 vehicles per hour, 1 540 going south and 630 going north at Tugela Plaza, while 1 540 were going south and 630 were going north at Wilge Plaza.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, on Thursday participated in a roadblock together with law enforcement officials at Mariannhill Toll Plaza near Pinetown, ahead of the Easter long weekend.

The roadblock is one in a series planned for the Easter long weekend in educating road users on road safety as well as general safety issues, and checking vehicles for compliance and traffic violations.

African News Agency/ANA