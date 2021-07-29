Over 18? KZN MEC is urging you to register for your Covid vaccine
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane is urging people over 18 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.
During a visit to a vaccination site in Mtubathuba earlier this week, Simelane said the next phase of the vaccine roll-out will kick off from September 1.
“We are making a call that young people should register, because many of them have access to technology and they understand how it works,” she said.
Simelane said unregistered people would not be turned away if they went to vaccination sites. However, people were urged to register.
“If they heed our call, it will mean that long queues will be averted,” she said.
Last month, the programme opened to people aged over 35.
More than 1 million people registered vaccines in less than 24 hours.
How to register:
Send the word “Register” via WhatsApp to 060 012 3456
You can also dial *134*832#
Or log onto http://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za
Latest KZN Covid-19 vaccination report
PUBLIC SECTOR
Total number of healthcare workers who are fully vaccinated (received Johnson & Johnson dose or both Pfizer doses): 115 928
Healthcare workers who have received one Pfizer dose: 44 152
60 years + registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS): 599 933
60 years + vaccinated (1st dose): 492 908
60 years + vaccinated (2nd dose): 256 784
50 to 59 years registered on EVDS: 251 220
50 to 59 years vaccinated (1st dose): 105 704
50 years + fully vaccinated (received both Pfizer doses): 2 156
35 to 49 years received 1st dose: 81 350
Registered on EVDS: 326 324
Department of Basic Education staff vaccinated: 119 640
Department of Social Development: 7282
Total received 1st dose: 961 340
Total received 2nd dose: 290 333
Total number of vaccinations done: 1 251 673
Active vaccination sites today: 192
PRIVATE SECTOR
Total = 4 949