Over 18? KZN MEC is urging you to register for your Covid vaccine

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane is urging people over 18 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. During a visit to a vaccination site in Mtubathuba earlier this week, Simelane said the next phase of the vaccine roll-out will kick off from September 1.

“We are making a call that young people should register, because many of them have access to technology and they understand how it works,” she said. Simelane said unregistered people would not be turned away if they went to vaccination sites. However, people were urged to register. “If they heed our call, it will mean that long queues will be averted,” she said.

Last month, the programme opened to people aged over 35. More than 1 million people registered vaccines in less than 24 hours. How to register:

Send the word “Register” via WhatsApp to 060 012 3456 You can also dial *134*832# Or log onto http://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za

Latest KZN Covid-19 vaccination report PUBLIC SECTOR Total number of healthcare workers who are fully vaccinated (received Johnson & Johnson dose or both Pfizer doses): 115 928

Healthcare workers who have received one Pfizer dose: 44 152 60 years + registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS): 599 933 60 years + vaccinated (1st dose): 492 908

60 years + vaccinated (2nd dose): 256 784 50 to 59 years registered on EVDS: 251 220 50 to 59 years vaccinated (1st dose): 105 704

50 years + fully vaccinated (received both Pfizer doses): 2 156 35 to 49 years received 1st dose: 81 350 Registered on EVDS: 326 324

Department of Basic Education staff vaccinated: 119 640 Department of Social Development: 7282 Total received 1st dose: 961 340

Total received 2nd dose: 290 333 Total number of vaccinations done: 1 251 673 Active vaccination sites today: 192