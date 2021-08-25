Over 80 000 dead as SA records 13 251 new infections in last 24 hours

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL has recorded the highest number of new infections for a third consecutive day. Between Monday and Wednesday, KZN reported an increase of just over 9 000 new cases. On Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 13 251 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 722 202. This increase represents a 20% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80 469 to date. The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%, and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of Wednesday’s new cases. “A total of 16 162 825 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The total number of Wednesday’s cases (n= 13 251) is higher than Tuesday (n= 10 346) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n= 11 889). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 606 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. More than 11 million people have received their Covid-19 vaccines in the country. In the past 24 hours, 266 988 doses were administered and by Tuesday afternoon, 11 076 106.