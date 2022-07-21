Painting of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and others fetches R100k, money donated to Gift of the Givers

Durban: A painting of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the director of relief organisation Gift of the Givers, fetched a whopping R100 000 this week. The money and the painting, which was purchased by a local businessman, has been donated to Gift of the Givers.

This was done at a charity event hosted by the newly formed non-governmental organisation The Giving Hope Foundation. Foundation co-founder Roy Sudhev said Sooliman was honoured with a Peace Award. “Our organisation was formed after the July unrest, especially after it had tarnished the image of Phoenix and surrounding areas. The purpose of the organisation is to encourage peace-building and social cohesion in schools and workplaces.

“Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s exemplary humanitarian efforts have significantly improved thousands of lives, locally and internationally. “We all have admired Dr Sooliman from far, in the press, radio, and on television, for his devotion to the fate of others. “Peace awards underscore the importance of moral and innovative leadership, an ethic of public service, and a willingness to transcend boundaries of religion, ethnicity, culture and nationality in advancing the ideal of One Nation - One God, irrespective of race, culture or creed. In true service to mankind, there is no discrimination.

“Dr Sooliman is a man of enormous distinction and integrity, and we are extremely grateful for him to be our first peace award winner.” Speaking about the painting, artist Nanda Soobben said the painting features Sooliman and other struggle stalwarts, including Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Rahima Moosa, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Sophie Williams,and Mahatma Gandhi, among others. “Mr Sooliman is an inspiration, and his organisation’s work is evidence of this.”

Soobben said the painting is aimed at promoting peace and took him about two weeks to complete. Sooliman was honoured with a peace award trophy hand-crafted out of Tambuti wood by Rajiv Singh of Tambuti Furnishers in Stanger. IOL