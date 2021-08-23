Palmview woman lives with mother’s decomposing body

Durban - The decomposing body of a 68-year-old woman was removed from her Palmview home on Monday evening after a neighbour realised something was amiss at the home. According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram, the deceased had been living with her mentally-challenged daughter.

He said RUSA received a call from a neighbour just after 6pm. "Reaction Officers and Medics were dispatched to the residence. Upon their arrival the 47-year-old daughter led officers to a bedroom where she insisted her mother was asleep. The elderly female was discovered on her bed, partially covered with a blanket. Her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition," he said. Neighbours claimed that the deceased was last seen on Friday last week.

"This was confirmed by her daughter who added that her mother had collapsed shortly after arriving home from shopping at a local supermarket. She assisted her mother to the bedroom where she fell sleep," Balram said. He said on Monday, neighbours enquired about the elderly woman's well being. "She informed them that she was still asleep. Upon peering through the bedroom window they noticed the decomposed body and contacted RUSA for assistance," Balram said.