Parallels between Ivermectin and illicit tobacco trade

Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning discovery, has turned into a black market drug as dealers try to supply a growing demand. Japanese microbiologist Satoshi Omura made the discovery in 1975 and with William Campbell jointly won the 2015 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine for the antiparasitic. The drug is used to treat parasites in animals and in recent weeks was touted as a possible Covid-19 treatment as early administration has shown that it reduces the viral loads however, experts have remained cautious. But now as health professionals, lobby groups and personal testimonials flood social media endorsing its use against Covid-19 and demand has spiked in full violation of its legal status. The SA Health Products Authority (Sahpra), the regulatory authority of medication and clinical trials, remain steadfast that Ivermectin was not legalised for human consumption and only authorised for use in animals.

More conclusive evidence would be required to approve its use to treat Covid-19 patients.

Additionally, co-chairpersons of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Professor Marian Jacobs advised Health Minister Zweli Mkhize against the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Until more robust evidence is available, the use of Ivermectin for either the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 is not justified.

“Ivermectin clinical trials must be closely watched.

“Unregulated distribution channels are at risk of the introduction of sub-standard and falsified products, which can be deleterious to human

health.” However several sources, including members of the public and medical professionals, said they had either taken, stockpiled or could supply those in need of the drug for a price.

One source said they had to build trust relationships before acquiring quantities of the drug from suppliers.

“It took weeks, long phone calls and hard work to get a supply.

“It is illegal and people are very cautious of who to tell and sell.

“No one else knows that I have it, I am stockpiling it for my family in case one of us contract Covid-19.”

Another said the price fluctuated per tablet on how much stock a dealer had but the price was climbing into the thousands.

“One offered it for R150 per tablet while others asked for more than

R1 000 but the prices continue to increase and people are willing to pay.

“They are scared and we have no vaccine so they believe the drug will give them a fighting chance.

“Some people use it as a preventative measure.”

Another source who worked at a private practice’s medical dispensary used the dispensary as a front to sell the drug.

A Facebook group called South Africa has a Right to Ivermectin, with about 50 000 members, was established.

There is also as an ongoing petition for the drug’s legalisation with about 44 000 signatures addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mkhize, Sahpra and the SA Medical Research Council.

Illicit trade expert Telita Snyckers said there were parallels between the current demand for Ivermectin and the demands for alcohol and tobacco during their respective bans.

“Illicit trade is driven by a commodity being either too expensive or too highly regulated, making it difficult to come by legally.

“The drivers, the types of players, the dynamics will likely be very similar.

“There is the whole supply and demand aspect, and issues around products being diverted from legal supply chains because supply chain controls are weak which means as long as there is a demand, people will make sure there is a supply regardless of legality,” she said.

Snyckers said to mitigate the growth and spread of the market more interventions would have to be made.

“Authorities must up the rhetoric about the dangers of using black market medications.

“The threat of counterfeits are rife and they kill.

“The average consumer would find it difficult to tell fakes.

“In respect of controlling the supply chain, it’s the same with all commodities, better control over declarations from manufacturers, better border control, secure tracking and tracing of medication.

“The fear is that opportunists could swoop in with fakes to make quick money not caring about who it hurts and this is something we’re already seeing around the world.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE