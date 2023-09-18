Partial closure of Durban’s M4 Ruth First highway following truck accident

The M4 Ruth First Highway in Durban was closed for several hours after a truck lost control and jackknifed on the centre median. Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios said their dispatch centre received numerous calls from residents that a truck had lost control on the M4 north bound carriageway and was straddled on the centre median, causing a partial obstruction.

The accident took place at around 3am on Monday morning. “The M4 Ruth First highway was closed by the authorities to allow tow truck operators to start retrieving the truck,” Mathios said. “At around 8am the south bound carriageway was opened to traffic. The north bound carriageway remains closed to traffic and will remain closed for the completion of the recovery.”