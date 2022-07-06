Passengers believed to have fled Ballito accident scene, driver injured

Durban: A person was injured after he was ejected from a vehicle on the KZN North Coast. According to Paul Herbst, from Medi Response, they responded to multiple reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway rolling multiple times to a dirt road between Fairview and Sugar Rush.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The driver of the vehicle advised that two occupants were unaccounted for. Medi Response K9 Odi conducted an extensive search of the area and no persons were located. It is believed they fled the scene on foot.” The patient was moderately injured and was stabilised on scene before being taken to hospital. Seven people were injured in an accident in Ballito. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Earlier today, in a separate incident in Ballito, seven people were injured after a taxi rolled on Ballito Drive.