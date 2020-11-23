Passer-by finds body of man on dirt track in Verulam

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found on a dirt track in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 34-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to his chest and body.

“It is alleged today 8am, at Tottenham Road in Parkgate, a body of a 34-year-old man was found lying on the road with stab wounds. He sustained stab wounds on the chest and body.”

She said the matter was still under investigation.

According to Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), the unidentified body was found a passer-by on an unpaved road between Parkgate and Sanaa township in Verulam, north of Durban.