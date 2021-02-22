Passer-by finds newborn baby inside black bin bag in bush in Phoenix

Durban – A newborn baby was found abandoned in a packet in a bush in Phoenix.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a man was walking in Stonebridge Drive, Phoenix, on Friday just before 7pm when he heard a baby crying in the nearby bush.

“He went to investigate and found a black bin packet in the grass. Inside the packet was a male child, about a day old, wrapped in a pink blanket.”

Mbele said the police were contacted and the child was taken via ambulance to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for observation.

“A case of child abandonment has been opened.”