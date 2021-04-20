Pastor who raped teenager after praying for her jailed for 20 years

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal pastor who raped a teenager he was a spiritual guardian to has been jailed for 20 years.

Pastor Sibusiso Gerald Nyathikazi, 40, was convicted on two counts of rape in the Ulundi Magistrate’s Court this week.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, during 2018 the pastor lured the victim, 19, into his home in Nqutu, and raped her.

“He instructed the victim not to tell a soul about the whole ordeal since it was going to destroy his reputation as a pastor.

“The victim, who was traumatised, told no one and continued going to church like nothing happened,” said Gwala.

She said the pastor, who was “trusted to pray for the victim”, as she was not feeling well, raped the victim again while they were attending another church service at Washbank in 2018. ”Tired of being silenced, she reported the incident to her family who were shocked to hear such news.

“A case of rape was opened at Ulundi SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Ulundi family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. The accused was arrested and made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced.” IOL