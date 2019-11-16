The Independent on Saturday visited the 16-storey hospital and found that none of the front passenger lifts was working, with frustrated patients having to use the stairs.
A notice posted on the doors of the lift said construction on the motor room was under way after it had been damaged by heavy rains.
Noluthando Nkosi, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, said the lifts had not been working since Tuesday after heavy rains on Monday.
“Water ingress into the lift motor room has caused major damage to the lift main control system, the motor drive, and the motors,” she said.