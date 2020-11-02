Pauper's burial for Covid-19-infected corpse after two months at state mortuary
Durban - A corpse believed to be infected with Covid-19 that had been lying in a state facility in the Midlands since September 6 was given a pauper's burial on Friday.
The KZN Health Department said the patient died on September 6 and was at the mortuary since then because next of kin had not come forward.
The department said a public notice was issued via two media houses – Ukhozi FM and Isolezwe newspaper – but to no avail.
The corpse was fetched on Friday for a pauper's burial.
In a statement earlier today, departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa confirmed the challenges it faced finding next of kin.
“The facility has had challenges with the identification of the body by next of kin or close relatives of the deceased, which is why it was still being kept at the facility’s mortuary.”
Maphisa said the corpse was kept in a separate location – in keeping with Covid-19 regulations – while the search for relatives continued.
He added that the department had followed all proper processes and was guided by its policies in handling this matter “in order to ensure that the dignity of the deceased was upheld”.
