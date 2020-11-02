Pauper's burial for Covid-19-infected corpse after two months at state mortuary

Durban - A corpse believed to be infected with Covid-19 that had been lying in a state facility in the Midlands since September 6 was given a pauper's burial on Friday.

The KZN Health Department said the patient died on September 6 and was at the mortuary since then because next of kin had not come forward.

The department said a public notice was issued via two media houses – Ukhozi FM and Isolezwe newspaper – but to no avail.

The corpse was fetched on Friday for a pauper's burial.

In a statement earlier today, departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa confirmed the challenges it faced finding next of kin.