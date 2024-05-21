Pedestrian dies after truck veers off N2 highway and crashes into him

A pedestrian was killed after a bakkie crashed into him on the N2 highway in Durban on Tuesday. It is believed that the fully-laden vegetable-carrying truck was travelling on the N2 when the driver lost control, veered to the side of the roadway and hit a pedestrian before crash-landing onto Chris Hani Road, below the N2.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene to find carnage as they found a vehicle carrying vegetables had somehow lost control on the N2, southbound, before colliding with a pedestrian seated on the barrier before dropping over a barrier onto North Coast Road," ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, explained. He said paramedics assessed the scene and found that the pedestrian, believed to be in his 40s, had unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital by ALS Paramedics," Jamieson said.

ALS Paramedics responded to a serious crash on North Coast Road under the N2 Bridge- a vehicle carrying vegetables lost control on the N2 South Bound before colliding with a pedestrian seated on the barrier before dropping to North Coast Road. The pedestrian died on scene. pic.twitter.com/yCy3nlGa1L — llɒᴙ ɘᴎᴎA⁻ɘꙄ (@seannerall) May 21, 2024 Earlier on Tuesday, one person was killed in a head-on collision on the R603 in Eston, just outside Pietermaritzburg.

Jamieson said a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head-on before the taxi lost control and left the roadway. One person was killed when a taxi and vehicle collided head-on in KZN. Picture: ALS Paramedics