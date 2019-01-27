A pedestrian was killed when a car driver lost control and crashed into him on the Bayview off-ramp from the M1 Higginson Highway westbound in Durban on Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied/ Rescue Care

Durban - A pedestrian was killed when a car driver lost control and crashed into him on the Bayview off-ramp from the M1 Higginson Highway westbound in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find the severely damaged car and the pedestrian lying on the grass bank, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"Paramedics assessed the pedestrian and found that he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more they could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. The driver of the vehicle had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene."

At this stage the events leading up to the accident were unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)