Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Pedestrian killed by runaway truck on the Bluff

According to reports, a truck began moving while it was being loaded and rolled down the road with no driver inside, hitting a pedestrian.

Published 8m ago

Durban – A pedestrian was killed in a freak accident in Bluff on Tuesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics Medical Services, said the accident took place in Brighton Road near the Wentworth Hotel at around 11am.

According to reports, a truck began moving while it was being loaded and rolled down the road with no driver inside.

Jamieson said the truck hit a pedestrian before crashing into a light pole and coming to rest in a building.

“The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, sustained major injuries,” Jamieson said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

He said the SAPS were at the scene and would be investigating.

