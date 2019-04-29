An assessment is to be conducted on informal settlements located in dangerous areas, the eThekwini Municipality said. Picture: African News Agency

Durban - An assessment is to be conducted on informal settlements located in dangerous areas - including rivers and floodplains - the eThekwini Municipality said on Monday. The decision was taken following the tabling of a report at an executive committee meeting earlier in the day.

The report outlined the urgent need to relocate communities that had erected informal settlements within and in the immediate vicinity of the flammable gas and petroleum pipeline servitudes.

The report, first tabled at the security and emergency services committee - chaired by deputy mayor Fawzia Peer - found the urgent need to relocate communities in an effort to prevent loss of life should an accident occur involving the pipeline.

"The report stated that a formal complaint had been received from Sasol and Transnet regarding illegal construction of unauthorised structures, namely informal structures, which were encroaching on pressure methane rich gas pipelines in various areas such as Clairwood and Cato Manor. The report noted that remedial action such as public awareness meetings had been convened by all parties involved," said eThekwini in an emailed statement.

Recommendations from the report included that subject to confirmation of ownership of the land affected, communities residing in the vicinity of the flammable pipeline be relocated and their structures demolished.

A second recommendation was that an assessment be undertaken of all informal settlements located in dangerous areas and the communities relocated with immediate effect.

Finally, the report recommended that all such settlements be prohibited in the future.

African News Agency (ANA)