Pension increase won't make a difference, says Durban elderly woman









File picture: Pexels Durban - A Durban pensioner whose grant of R1780 barely gets her through the month believes the government needs to do more for old people. "We are at a stage in life where we should be able to enjoy our lives, not barely making ends meet," says the 70-year-old woman. The pensioner said she had to think twice before attending senior citizens meetings because sometimes there are costs involved with outings. "We first have to make sure the electricity, water and food is bought. We also have to buy clothing and cosmetics for ourselves. "I am lucky I live with my daughter who assists me but I still have my share of responsibilities."

She said that old age should be an enjoyable phase in life.

"But there are many people who struggle to make it day to day, leave aside enjoy themselves.

"When my friends and I go to Suncoast, we sometimes carry our own sandwiches because the eateries are too expensive.

She says pension increasing to R2500 is irrelevant.

"In six months time, the utility bills will increase and that money will be seen for so I doubt it will make, little or no difference."

IOL