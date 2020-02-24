Durban - A Durban pensioner whose grant of R1780 barely gets her through the month believes the government needs to do more for old people.
"We are at a stage in life where we should be able to enjoy our lives, not barely making ends meet," says the 70-year-old woman.
The pensioner said she had to think twice before attending senior citizens meetings because sometimes there are costs involved with outings.
"We first have to make sure the electricity, water and food is bought. We also have to buy clothing and cosmetics for ourselves.
"I am lucky I live with my daughter who assists me but I still have my share of responsibilities."