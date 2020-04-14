NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Pensioner alleged to have jumped from Durban flat

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published Apr 14, 2020

Durban - A Durban pensioner is alleged to have jumped from a high rise building at the Durban beachfront over the Easter weekend. 

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that on Sunday afternoon at around 1:30pm a 70-year-old woman jumped from an apartment on Somtseu Road. 

"She was declared dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala. 

Meanwhile a video following the woman's death of the building were circulating on social media. 

Facebook users expressed their condolences: 

Muhammad Rahaman: Whoever she is she was someone's mother may her soul rest in peace

Sumaya Khan: Absolutely heart breaking. No one will know her reason behind this, whatever it was ,I'm sure this was not an easy decision for her. 

Alphia Naidoo: People need to check on the vulnerable during this lockdown, especially those living on their own. May her soul rest in perfect peace. 

