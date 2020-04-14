Pensioner alleged to have jumped from Durban flat
Durban - A Durban pensioner is alleged to have jumped from a high rise building at the Durban beachfront over the Easter weekend.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that on Sunday afternoon at around 1:30pm a 70-year-old woman jumped from an apartment on Somtseu Road.
"She was declared dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.
Meanwhile a video following the woman's death of the building were circulating on social media.
Facebook users expressed their condolences:
Muhammad Rahaman: Whoever she is she was someone's mother may her soul rest in peace
Sumaya Khan: Absolutely heart breaking. No one will know her reason behind this, whatever it was ,I'm sure this was not an easy decision for her.
Alphia Naidoo: People need to check on the vulnerable during this lockdown, especially those living on their own. May her soul rest in perfect peace.
IOL