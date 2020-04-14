Pensioner alleged to have jumped from Durban flat

Durban - A Durban pensioner is alleged to have jumped from a high rise building at the Durban beachfront over the Easter weekend.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that on Sunday afternoon at around 1:30pm a 70-year-old woman jumped from an apartment on Somtseu Road.

"She was declared dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.

Meanwhile a video following the woman's death of the building were circulating on social media.

