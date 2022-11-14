Petition calling for pit bulls to be banned reaches 50k, what happens next?

Last month, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation started the petition after a 10-year-old boy was mauled by his family's two pit bulls at his house in Gelvandale.

Storm Nuku and two other children were playing in the house with the dogs when one reportedly turned on him and mauled him. He died on the scene and police put down the two dogs. An inquest docket was opened.

At the weekend, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the dog escaped from its enclosure and got into the yard where the boy was. Covane said the child had been playing alone outside. He said the dog bit the boy on the neck and chest.

"Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene, and the boy was declared dead on the scene," Covane said.