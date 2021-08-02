Phoenix man arrested with drugs, firearm and 65 live rounds of ammunition

DURBAN - A JOINT multidisciplinary operation, which included officers from the Metro Drug Task Team, led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man in Phoenix and the recovery of drugs and a firearm. HAWKS spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about a suspect who was involved in the drug dealing activities in Phoenix area. A joint operation was conducted and police swooped on the residence.

“A search was conducted and police found heroin capsules, mandrax tablets, pieces of crack cocaine and smoking pipes to the street value of R22 000,” he said. Mhlongo said a 9mm pistol with two magazines and 65 live rounds of ammunition was also seized during the operation. “He was then placed under arrested and charged for dealing in drugs as well as possession of unlicensed firearm.

Drugs seized during the raid. Picture: SUPPLIED The accused is due to appear in court this week where he is expected to make a formal bail application.

A source has revealed that the firearm seized may have been used in a shooting during the recent unrest. It is alleged that four women were shot at and one has since died in hospital. Metro Drugs Task Team Picture: SUPPLIED