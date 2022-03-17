Phoenix robbery suspects nabbed by security company

Durban - Three suspects who allegedly terrorised members of the community of Phoenix, north of Durban, were caught by a private security firm yesterday. The three men, aged between 22 and 30, were found in possession of stolen items and a heroin pipe, according to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

Story continues below Advertisment

They were handed over to the SAPS in Phoenix. Rusa stated that their officers were flagged down by an individual on Wednesday afternoon. He told officers that he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet on Monday. After conducting a search, Rusa managed to locate the suspects near Gandhi Park and attempted to capture them.

Story continues below Advertisment

The three suspects fled in different directions but were eventually caught. While Rusa officers were trying to gather information from the suspects, another two people walking by told them that they were also robbed by the suspects. “During a search, one of the suspects was found in possession of a pocket knife which the complainant confirmed was used in the robbery. A second suspect was found in possession of a pipe used to smoke heroin.

Story continues below Advertisment

“One of the suspects explained that they targeted pedestrians after they left their place of employment. They would rob them of their cell phone and wallets. The stolen cell phones were sold to foreign nationals in Durban central,” Rusa said. Independent Media contacted the SAPS on Thursday to confirm if the suspects had been arrested and are awaiting their response. IOL