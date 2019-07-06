File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PIETERMARITZBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit have arrested a 27-year-old woman at a flat in St Patricks Road in Scottsville for allegedly dealing in drugs, KwaZulu-Natal police said. "The suspect was arrested after she was found dealing in drugs at her residence. Police confiscated 300 heroin capsules, cocaine powder, and dagga with a combined street value of R16,200. Cash suspected to be the proceeds of [the] drug trade was also seized," Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The woman was charged with dealing in drugs and was taken to the Alexandra Road police station for detention. She would appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court. Police were continuing with similar operations in the area to root out the drug trade, Gwala said.

In another operation conducted in the early hours of Friday morning, Alexandra Road police arrested a 35-year-old man for theft.

It was alleged that he was found near a cellphone tower on Richmond Road near The Grange, loading cellphone tower batteries onto a bakkie.

SAPS officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit have arrested a 27-year-old woman at a flat in St Patricks Road in Scottsville for allegedly dealing in drugs. Photo: SAPS.

"Police recovered cellphone tower batteries, a crowbar, a metal square bar, and a valve with a total value of R80,000. His bakkie was also seized and impounded pending further investigation.

"The suspect would be charged with theft and would appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court soon," Gwala said.

African News Agency (ANA)