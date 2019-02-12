Picture: Independent Media

CAPE TOWN - A man believed to be in his seventies was killed after the vehicle was driving rear-ended a truck on the N2 north bound near the M25, near Durban, in KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man still in the vehicle.

“He was assessed on the scene, however he had sustained major injuries.

"Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said in a statement.

The events leading up to the collision were being investigated.

No other injuries were reported.

African News Agency (ANA)