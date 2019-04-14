One person died and three others were injured when a car smashed into a stationary car on the N2 southbound before the M1 Higginson Highway in Durban on Saturday night. Photo: Rescue Care

DURBAN - One person died and three others were injured when a car smashed into a stationary car on the N2 southbound before the M1 Higginson Highway in Durban on Saturday night, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 9.45pm to "find carnage", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

"It is alleged that a vehicle broke down on the highway and as the passenger was alighting from the vehicle a vehicle ploughed into them.

"The man, believed to be in his late 20s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

Three other occupants from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and once stabilised on the scene they were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

Photo: Rescue Care.

Police were investigating, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)