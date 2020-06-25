Pick n Pay at Durban's Workshop mall closes again over Covid-19

Johannesburg - The Pick n Pay supermarket at Durban’s Workshop Shopping Centre has closed for the second time after another worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The same store was temporarily closed at some point last month when a worker tested positive.

This comes as another Pick n Pay supermarket in Pinetown reopened on Wednesday after it had been shut following a positive case at that store too.

“Our Workshop store temporarily closed for the second time (on Wednesday) after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. We are liaising with the Department of Health and will reopen the store soon. Both stores have followed our protocol to the letter,” said a spokesperson for Pick n Pay on Thursday.

On the Pinetown supermarket reopening, Pick n Pay said the store had safely reopened after a staff member tested positive on Tuesday.

The supermarket chain said staff had a clear protocol that they had to follow at all times.

“Should a staff member test positive for coronavirus, we have a clear protocol that we follow. Our protocol provides that, in each instance, the staff member’s close contacts must be identified and self-quarantined for the requisite period,” Pick n Pay said.

Pick n Pay said it would screen staff that were not in close contact with the infected staff member and it would deep-clean and sanitise the store rigorously before the store reopens.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is a top priority. We are cleaning our stores even more rigorously, including sanitising all till points after each transaction and sanitising our trolleys frequently.

“Our stores have various preventative measures, including transparent perspex screens at all till points and all staff have face masks.

“Our staff follow strict hygiene rules and practices, including regular handwashing, and hand sanitiser is readily available for all staff and customers in stores.

“All stores have clear distancing policies which include floor markers and asking customers to queue and shop with a trolley so that safe physical distancing can be maintained at all times. Our staff are screened for symptoms before they start work,” said Pick n Pay.