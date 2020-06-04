Pick n Pay in Pavilion closed after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - Pick n Pay in Pavilion has confirmed that their store is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

A Pick n Pay spokesperson confirmed that the staffer was sent home to self-quarantine and all close contacts traced and sent home.

"As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners.

"A specialist cleaning team has deep-cleaned and sanitised the store. We liaised closely with the health authorities and will reopen the store on Friday," the spokesperson said.

"The health and safety of our customers and staff is a top priority. We are cleaning our stores even more rigorously, including sanitising all till points after each transaction and sanitising our trolleys frequently.