Durban - A 2.5 metre black mamba was captured at a home in Gannet Crescent in Dawncrest, Verulam in Durban on Friday afternoon, Reaction Unit South Africa said.

Reaction Unit South Africa received a call from the homeowner requesting assistance to remove a snake from the property a few minutes after 4pm, Reaction Unit SA said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website on Saturday.

Reaction officers proceeded to the residence and upon arrival were informed that the snake was "large and black in colour".

Picture: Arrive Alive

Picture: Arrive Alive

"Officers were joined in the search by Durban North snake catcher Jason Arnold from Universal Reptiles, who managed to locate the highly venomous black mamba in an outside sink. Jason managed to safely capture the reptile and removed it from the property. The black mamba will be released in its natural environment away from habitation," the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA