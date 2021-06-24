PICS: Alleged Wentworth gangsters in court for teen’s murder

Durban - A cacophony of police sirens tore through the early morning buzz of the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as a convoy comprising heavily armed police transported two alleged Wentworth gangsters to court to face charges of murdering a teenager. The men, Tyrese Pretorius aka "Minnie" and Codey Hoffenberg aka "Banks" were escorted by members of the KZN Anti-Gang Unit members, detectives, Brighton Beach SAPS and the Durban Metro Police for the murder of 15-year-old Joran Jacobs.

Joran was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near his home in Wentworth on June 13. Pretorius, 21, and Hoffenberg, 35, are said to be high ranking members of the notorious Cartel gang that is in the midst of a bloody war with the Hollywood gang over the lucrative drug trade. Tyrese Pretorius aka "Minnie" and Codey Hoffenberg aka "Banks" are escorted into the Durban Magistrate’s court by heavily armed policemen. They appeared in court on charges of murdering Wentworth teen Jory Jacobs.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) The pair made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court where they did not enter plea.

Their cases was remanded until July 1 for a formal bail application. Pretorius who is accused number 2 and Hoffenberg who is accused number 3 in the matter will join 21-year-old Allazay Bernon, accused number 1 in the matter at their next court appearance. Bernon was arrested last week by detectives based at the Wentworth police station.

He abandoned his bail application on Wednesday. Tyrese Pretorius aka "Minnie" and Codey Hoffenberg aka "Banks" in the back of a police van after being escorted into the Durban Magistrate’s court by a convoy of police vehicles. They appeared in court on charges of murdering Wentworth teen Jory Jacobs.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) The murder case has since been taken over by the Anti-Gang Unit of the Provinical Organised Crime Investigation who were able to link Pretorius and Hoffenberg to the shooting.