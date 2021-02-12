PICS & VIDEO: Durban worker electrocuted while working on light pole

DURBAN - A MAN was electrocuted while working on an electrical pole in Manor Gardens on Friday morning.

“KZN VIP medical paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a male in his late twenties had been working on a electrical pole when he was electrocuted. SAPS Search and Rescue was called to the scene to assist in bringing the man down from the pole,” advanced life support paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, said.

He said once on the ground, the man was assessed. However he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum chairperson, Janus Horn, said he received a call from a friend just before 10am informing him of the incident and that emergency services were needed urgently.

He hailed Jamieson and other emergency response companies for their speedy service.