PICS & VIDEO: Five soldiers injured after SANDF personnel carrier overturns in Ladysmith

Durban - Five soldiers were injured when a SA National Defence Force personnel carrier overturned in Ladysmith on Monday. "The personnel carrier, a Samil 20, was travelling back from Boschhoek training area to 5 SAI for replenishments," said SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi.

He said the five sustained minor to critical injured and were treated at the scene before being transferred to two hospitals in Ladysmith for further care. It is alleged that some of the injured were trapped in the mangled wreckage and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life.

Mgobozi said no fatalities were reported. "An investigation will be launched to look into circumstances that led to the unfortunate accident," he added.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Amb. Sonto Kudjoe, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, extended their best wishes to the injured.

The accident comes weeks after a person was killed and two more injured when a SANDF truck crashed into a second vehicle on the N3. Paramedics on the scene from Emer-G-Med said in a statement that upon arrival they found the two heavy motor vehicles had collided on high impact before going off the motorway and down an embankment.