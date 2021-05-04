PICS & VIDEO: Medics to the rescue as distressed Glenwood woman fires gunshots during 'suicide attempt' at local park

DURBAN – Part of Lena Ahrens was closed to traffic this afternoon as SAPS hostage negotiators tried to diffuse an alleged suicide attempt.

It is alleged that the woman managed to get her boyfriend’s firearm out of the safe and walked to the park in Kingsley Gardens in Glenwood.

The woman then called her boyfriend and told him that she was going to shoot herself.

Sources at the scene claimed that the woman fired at least eight shots into the air.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said he and his brother were working outside when they heard the gunshots.

“At first we did not know where they came from but later realised someone was standing in the park.

“We think the woman was shooting wildly into the air,” the man said.

Minutes later Umbilo SAPS and metro police arrived at the scene and when the woman declined to speak to police, hostage negotiators were called in.

The woman walked out of the park and went to sit on the pavement at the side of the road.

The negotiator continued to speak to the woman who then got up and walked a few metres with the gun pointed at her chest.

The woman walking up the road with the firearm in her hand. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Hostage negotiators were called into Glenwood this afternoon after a woman allegedly took her bf's gun and threatened to kill herself. The woman will be sent for mental evaluation. pic.twitter.com/BA17aOgjn7 — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) May 4, 2021

While standing, she appeared to be convulsing and paramedics managed to get close enough to her to find out if she needed medical attention.

After almost 35 minutes, one of the medics managed to grab the firearm out of the woman’s hand and diffuse the situation.

Medics at the scene speaking to the woman. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Residents and other officials at the scene clapped for the hero.

A police source at the scene said the woman will undergo mental observation and an inquiry will be opened.

IOL