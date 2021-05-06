PICS & VIDEO: Meet the parking ticket dodging tot who’s melted Durban hearts

DURBAN - His name is Ziyad and he has melted the hearts of many, both across the city and social media.

Earlier this week a photograph of a Metro Police officer pretending to give the 1-year-old a parking violation ticket went viral on social media.

His mom, Lamees Hanif, said she managed to snap the picture just before Ziyad climbed out of his Ford and fled.

She said Ziyad was gifted the car on his first birthday.

Ziyad pictured inside his new ride Picture: SUPPLIED

"He loves cars and his eyes lit up when he saw his gift," she said.

She said there is never a dull moment with him around.

"Two weeks ago we decided to take him to North Beach for a spin in his new ride. And while we were there, we noticed a policeman checking for unlicensed vehicles or vehicles with expired discs. My boy was stopped by the policeman and asked for his license and registration.

“My son had this cute look on his face and actually stood up to try to run away. I was able to snap a quick pic before he tried to get away after realising he was in big trouble," she said.

Hanif described little Ziyad as a "sweet and smart little boy who is very loving."

She said he loves Mickey Mouse, veggies and being around his older sister, Ziyah.

"She is his favourite person," she said.

Ziyad with his older sister, Ziyah Picture: SUPPLIED

"He is called 'the smiley baby' because he is loved to everyone around him. He is forever smiling at strangers, petrol attendants, even people on the street. His smile will brighten your day. I have received so many messages from people telling me how his smile has brightened up their day. Even people who are bogged down with Covid have told me how they feel better after seeing his pics and his infectious smile," she said.

Ziyad Hanif and his gorgeous smile Picture: SUPPLIED

It seems Ziyad isn’t too caught up with his social media celeb title.

IOL