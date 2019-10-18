Jewellery maker Sbhekile Ndlangisa began honing his skills in 2016. Picture: Rudolph Nkgadima/SAPA+

Even though he grew up in a village in the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal. Sbhekile Ndlangisa knew from an early age that he didn’t want to follow the usual career path of being a teacher, nurse or policeman. The Durban-based jewellery designer and manufacturer made a name for himself in the industry with his handmade three-dimensional designs, which were a break-away from the traditional flat and stationary jewellery.

Schooled in jewellery design and manufacture at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), Ndlangisa began honing his real-world metal-working skills as a first year student in 2006. After completing his studies in 2008, he started a studio at his home in Mayville township doing mostly repairs.

Ndlangisa has clinched a number of industry awards, such as the Sanlam private investment innovation in jewellery design award in 2009 and in 2014 he was highlighted as an emerging creative designer by the Design Indaba.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Rudolph Nkgadima/SAPA+





Jewellery maker Sbhekile Ndlangisa at his studio at Station Drive, Durban. Picture: Rudolph Nkgadima/SAPA+

Jewellery maker Sbhekile Ndlangisa at his studio at Station Drive, Durban. Picture: Rudolph Nkgadima/SAPA+

* This is part of a series of videos produced for the #Inspire campaign. Brought to you by SAPA+



