PICS & VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone unveiled at KZN cemetery

DURBAN: The tombstone of the slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meiywa was unveiled on Tuesday at a cemetery in KwaZulu-Natal. South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, other Safa members and Meyiwa’s family took part in an unveiling ceremony at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban. Despite the gloomy weather in Durban on Tuesday, players and Safa members gathered in their numbers to pay their last respects to Meyiwa. Meyiwa was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, at the home of his girlfriend's mother. It has been six years since his murder and there are still wild allegations floating around. Senzo Meyiwa’s tomb stone at Heroes Acre in Chesterville.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA) SAFA officials and members of Meyiwa family at the unveiling of Senzo Meyiwa’s tomb stone at Heroes Acre in Chesterville. Meyiwa’s murder was passed off as a “robbery gone wrong”.

On October 26, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS and the prosecution team had a “watertight” case against the five suspects they arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“At this point, we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” said Cele during a media briefing in Pretoria.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole said that of the five people arrested, the police had “forensic evidence” that linked the suspects to the scene of the crime and the murder weapon.

The police have still not named the person who fired the shot that killed Meyiwa, although they have reportedly located the murder weapon at Cleveland police station in Johannesburg.

Gerry Nel, an advocate for AfriForum, the organisation helping the Meyiwa family with the investigation, reiterated that the “botched robbery” claim was not the case.

“We now know it wasn’t a robbery that went wrong but in fact an assassination. The challenge now is to bring the mastermind behind the murder to justice,” said Nel in a statement.

ANA