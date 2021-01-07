PICS & VIDEO: Shallcross bids farewell to Teddy Mafia

DURBAN: Hundreds of people gathered in Shallcross this morning to pay their last respects to Yaganathan Pillay.

A hero to some and a villain to others, Pillay died just minutes after arriving in hospital.

Also known as Teddy Mafia, an alleged infamous drug lord who ruled with an iron fist, Pillay is believed to have been shot outside his house in Taurus Street in Shallcross.

Two men who the community believe shot Pillay were assaulted, beheaded and burnt.

Police have confirmed that three cases of murder are under investigation. However, no arrests have been made.