PICS & VIDEO: Tombstones floating, town flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc in Ladysmith

DURBAN - Clean up efforts are under way in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rains battered parts of the town on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, residents woke up to flooded roads and several homes destroyed. The Klipriver also pushed past its banks and homes were flooded in Van Riebeeck.

Using his canoe, resident Ayob Vawda patrolled the area trying to get livestock to higher ground. He said they were awoken by the sounds of gushing water from the Klipriver.

Using his canoe, resident Ayob Vawda patrolled the area trying to get livestock to higher ground. Picture: Claudine Senekal

“But by the afternoon, water started rising and flooded the backyard. It was like we were reliving the last floods that the town had in 1987. I pray the worst is over. If the water levels continue to rise, then my family and those living near the Klipriver are in serious trouble.”

People living in a nearby estate tried to salvage what they could. Meanwhile, motorists contended with their vehicles breaking down while trying to cross flooded streets.

UThukela recorded up to 200mm of rain while close to 100mm was recorded in Ladysmith and Van Reenen. Disaster management teams have been deployed to the area to assess the damage and assist where necessary.