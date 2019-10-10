Mount Edgecombe - A truck driver and two other people were lucky to survive a horrific accident with moderate injuries after a truck crashed into multiple cars in the parking lot of a KwaZulu-Natal shopping centre on Thursday. The incident reportedly happened on Thursday afternoon at Flanders Mall off the M41 in Mount Edgecombe.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident at around 6.31pm.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a truck transporting resins lost control, crashing through at least twenty cars, [and] coming to rest next to the wall of a shopping centre.

"Medics arrived on scene to find one car stuck under the truck with no access to emergency workers to determine if there are any occupants."