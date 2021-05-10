PICS & VIDEOS: Durban firefighter injured battling factory inferno

Durban - An eThekwini Firefighter has been treated by paramedics for minor burns wounds after battling a raging inferno at a textile factory on Felix Dlamini (Brickfield) Road.

Paramedics from Emer-G-Med paramedics said they treated and transported the firefighter for the care needed.

Several firefighting engines have been battling the fire since early on Tuesday that engulfed at least three floors of the building situated in the busy Overport precinct.

The cause of the fire has not been established and no one who was in the building when the fire started has been injured.

Fire-fighters have had to use extended ladders and mechanical arms attached to their fire-fighting truck to reach inferno at the multi-storey building. Picture: Andreas Mathios

Authorities have closed off sections of Felix Dlamini Road to allow the emergency services to fight the fire. Traffic in the area is being re-routed.

A thick column of black smoke could be seen for several kilometres rising into the Durban skyline, telling the silent story of the raging inferno beneath it.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

