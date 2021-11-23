PICS: Ballito chef found after heavy rains force him to spend the night in his car

Durban - Ballito chef, Chris Kruger, has been reunited with his family after an extensive search following his disappearance yesterday. Kruger was found at a construction site in Ballito, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said Kruger left his home on Monday and his family became concerned when he did not return some hours later. "Information received was that he intended conducting target practice with his air rifles at a construction site between the M4 and N2. His family searched for him throughout the night and contacted RUSA for assistance this morning after they failed to locate him," he said. Balram said the RUSA helicopter lifted off due to the area being inaccessible after Monday night's downpour.

Picture: RUSA "The pilot in command and crew spotted Kruger's white Mazda 2 in an opening. The vehicle was stuck in the sand. He was standing outside the vehicle waving his arms for assistance.

“Kruger who spent the night in the storm, screaming for help after he injured his back attempting to lift the front of his vehicle was flown back to RUSA Headquarters where paramedics were standing by to treat him for his injuries and dehydration," Balram said. Chris Kruger was found after he was forced to spend the night in his vehicle following the heavy downpour experienced in northern KZN on Monday. Picture: RUSA