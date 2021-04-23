PICS: Bloody start to Durban weekend as 2 killed, scores more injured in multiple crashes

DURBAN – A schoolgirl was killed and several people injured in crashes around Durban as heavy rains battered parts of the city from around 6am.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a call of a crash outside a school in Tongaat, north of Durban.

IPSS spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said when they arrived, they found that a child had been struck by a taxi. The driver had fled the scene shortly thereafter.

"The child, a girl, sustained critical head injuries and required immediate intervention. An extensive and prolonged advanced life support resuscitation was undertaken and paramedics worked fervently to revive the child. Unfortunately, following an extensive attempt to resuscitate the child, paramedics declared the patient dead," Herbst said.

In another crash on the N2, near Amatikulu, a female driver was killed and three family members critically injured.

A driver was killed in a crash on the N2 on the KZN north coast Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

A driver was killed in a crash on the N2 on the KZN north coast Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Herbst said two vehicles have been involved in a high impact collision resulting in the death of the driver of one vehicle.

"The other vehicles occupants, a family of three, are all in critical condition and were extricated from the wreck by fire and rescue, using the jaws of life. The N2 northbound is severely congested," Herbst said.

Along the M7, near Bellville, Metro Police had to close the highway after three crashes occurred.

Several people were injured in multiple crashes in the M7 in Durban. Picture: ALS Garrith Jamieson

Several people were injured in multiple crashes in the M7 in Durban. Picture: ALS Garrith Jamieson

Several people were injured in multiple crashes in the M7 in Durban. Picture: ALS Garrith Jamieson

Several people were injured in multiple crashes in the M7 in Durban. Picture: ALS Garrith Jamieson

ALS medic, Garrith Jamieson said at least 12 people were injured in the crashes.

Jamieson said emergency teams responded to the first crash between a truck and a light motor vehicle.

"While they were busy, a secondary crash occurred between two trucks, 10 cars and a motorbike. A third crash then took place," he said.

He said all the injured were treated at the scene before being rushed to nearby hospitals for further care.

Jamieson warned motorists to drive slowly and safely in the adverse weather.

The roadway has been cleared to traffic.

IOL