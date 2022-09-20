PICS: Container crushes trucker in Durban

Cape Town - A truck driver died at the the scene after he apparently lost control of his vehicle on a wet downhill on Monday. According to the spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, just before 1pm paramedics responded to an accident on the M7/Hans Dettman highway in Moseley Park, Durban.

“The reefer container on the trailer shifted, resulting in the container crushing the driver in the process. One person has died after an accident on the M7/ Hans Dettman highway in Durban. Photo: Netcare 911 “Medics arrived on the scene and found an adult male stuck in the front cab; he was assessed, however, he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said. He said rescue crews at the scene were forced to use the jaws of life to free the driver from the wreckage.

One person has died after an accident on the M7/ Hans Dettman highway in Durban. Photo: Netcare 911 All relevant law enforcement authorities were dispatched to the scene. “Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” Herbst said. One person has died after an accident on the M7/ Hans Dettman highway in Durban. Photo: Netcare 911 This was not the only incident concerning a truck, Herbst said.

Approximately two hours earlier, a collision was reported along Clement Scott Road in Assagay. Herbst said at 10.41am, paramedics responded. He said a collision resulted in two vehicles rolling.

“Reports indicate that a water truck and car were involved in a collision, resulting in both vehicles rolling. “Medics assessed the scene and found that two patients from the car, both adult males, had sustained moderate injuries,” he said. The driver of the truck had managed to smash through the vehicle’s windscreen and climb out of the vehicle through the opening.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. “Once treated, both patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said. [email protected]