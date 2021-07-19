PICS: Cops recover loot stolen during SA unrest

DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele is in Durban today, overseeing efforts to restore law and order in areas affected by last week's looting and riots. Cele is expected to visit several businesses and shopping complexes in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

"The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure co-chaired by the SANDF, SAPS and the SSA, has welcomed the influx of calls and tip-offs received via the MySAPS app from various communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The information has seen the integrated security forces recover volumes of suspected stolen property, the value of which is yet to be determined," said NatJOINTS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Mountain Rise SAPS members in Umgungundlovu District were hard at work recovering looted goods packed in a store house. Picture: SAPS

In KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, 92 suspects were arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Muridili said that during integrated operations at several hostels in mostly Tembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka over the weekend, 14 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected looted property.

“Amongst the goods recovered were bed mattresses, television sets, couches, fridges, sound systems, computer screens and laptops, steel frames, groceries and clothing items,” she said. Officers with the recovered goods Picture: SUPPLIED