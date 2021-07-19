PICS: Cops recover loot stolen during SA unrest
DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele is in Durban today, overseeing efforts to restore law and order in areas affected by last week's looting and riots.
Cele is expected to visit several businesses and shopping complexes in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
"The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure co-chaired by the SANDF, SAPS and the SSA, has welcomed the influx of calls and tip-offs received via the MySAPS app from various communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The information has seen the integrated security forces recover volumes of suspected stolen property, the value of which is yet to be determined," said NatJOINTS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.
In KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, 92 suspects were arrested for being in possession of stolen property.
Muridili said that during integrated operations at several hostels in mostly Tembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka over the weekend, 14 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected looted property.
“Amongst the goods recovered were bed mattresses, television sets, couches, fridges, sound systems, computer screens and laptops, steel frames, groceries and clothing items,” she said.
Muridili said 3 407 suspects had been arrested on various charges since the violence erupted over a week ago, with only one suspect granted bail, 1 122 expected to appear in various courts in the two most affected provinces, and the remaining dockets under investigation.
IOL