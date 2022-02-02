PICS: Drugs, steroids and cash seized in KZN raids
Durban - Two men have been arrested after police found pure heroin powder, 63 empty plastic capsules and an electronic grinder during a raid in Pietermaritzburg.
A police source revealed that members of the provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit and Durban Central Field unit spotted an e-hailing vehicle in Church Street.
It is alleged that a drug exchange was taking place in the vehicle, which was intercepted by police.
"Officers searched the vehicle and recovered the heroin powder. A search warrant was served and police found more drugs and drug packaging material," the source said.
Two men, both Burundian nationals, were arrested and charged. Police also recovered R38 7500.
In a separate bust, police recovered R1.1 million worth of steroids in a raid in Pinetown.
Police searched a house in Josiah Gumede Road that revealed anabolic steroid tablets, steroid injectables and other steroid paraphernalia.
A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with Contravention of the medicines and related substances act 101 of 1965 (29).
IOL