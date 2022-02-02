NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Police arrested two men and recovered 63000 empty plastic capsules in a raid on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
PICS: Drugs, steroids and cash seized in KZN raids

Durban - Two men have been arrested after police found pure heroin powder, 63 empty plastic capsules and an electronic grinder during a raid in Pietermaritzburg.

A police source revealed that members of the provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit and Durban Central Field unit spotted an e-hailing vehicle in Church Street.

It is alleged that a drug exchange was taking place in the vehicle, which was intercepted by police.

"Officers searched the vehicle and recovered the heroin powder. A search warrant was served and police found more drugs and drug packaging material," the source said.

The pure heroin powder seized during the raid. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two men, both Burundian nationals, were arrested and charged. Police also recovered R38 7500.

Police recovered R1.1 million worth of steroids in a raid in Pinetown. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a separate bust, police recovered R1.1 million worth of steroids in a raid in Pinetown.

Police searched a house in Josiah Gumede Road that revealed anabolic steroid tablets, steroid injectables and other steroid paraphernalia.

Police recovered R1.1 million worth of steroids in a raid in Pinetown. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with Contravention of the medicines and related substances act 101 of 1965 (29).

Police recovered R1.1 million worth of steroids in a raid in Pinetown. Picture: SUPPLIED

