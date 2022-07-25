PICS: Durban commuters left stranded as taxi drivers wage war against ‘Operation Shanela’

Durban – Monday morning got off to a rough start for many commuters and motorists thanks to sporadic protests and taxi blockades in and around the Durban city centre. Several WhatsApp and Facebook groups reported that routes between Greyville and the Durban CBD were closed to traffic.

It is believed the protests stem from ongoing challenges faced by the taxi industry. Speaking to Hope Dlangamanga of Durban Youth Radio (DYR), Sifiso Shangase, the provincial office manager at South African National Taxi Council, confirmed the unrest. He said drivers were concerned about the impounding of taxis. “We want to further find out the motive for the operation. Police cannot just impound and give infringement tickets to drivers without any transgression. Our intention and objective is to ensure that we are law abiding. If minibus taxis are transgressing, then the law must come in to act,” he said.

Taxis drivers blocked roads in Durban on Monday morning. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Shangase added that they were hoping to engage with officials to find an amicable resolution. Metro police Superintendent Boysie Zungu said a memorandum had been handed to the Department of Transport.

He said drivers had also raised the issue of permits. Taxis drivers blocked roads in Durban on Monday morning. Picture: Facebook

Taxis drivers blocked roads in Durban on Monday morning. Picture: Facebook There were also reports of some shops in the CBD being looted. Police are on standby to monitor the situation. IOL