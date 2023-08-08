PICS: Durban woman robbed of her wedding dress ties the knot in beautiful ceremony

A Durban woman, whose wedding dress was stolen days before her nuptials, has tied the knot in what she describes as a beautiful ceremony. Jennine Naidoo, from Shallcross, was robbed of her wedding dress in peak hour traffic in the Durban CBD on July 24.

Naidoo and her father had been on their way to work when they stopped at a traffic light on West Street when robbers broke into the back of the locked bakkie and took her dress worth R15,000. Naidoo had been taking the dress to the dressmaker to have it altered. After sharing her story on social media and news outlets which went viral, Naidoo was gifted a wedding gown from Bride&Co.

Jennine Naidoo on her wedding day. Picture: Supplied Speaking to IOL the weekend after her wedding Naidoo said: “It was such a special day. Everything went on so well. The events side did such a fantastic job from the food to the decor. And having families and friends there made the day even more special. It was really a joyous celebration.” Naidoo and her husband Keagan Baldheo tied the knot at a local church in Shallcross with 200 friends and family.

She said despite the robbery, she chose to remain optimistic. “From my experience I have learned that we may make our plans but it’s actually God who will have the final say over it,” she said. Jennine Naidoo and her husband Keagan Baldheo on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied “We must accept situations for what it is and always remember that it’s still going to work out,” she said.