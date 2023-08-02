Independent Online
PICS: eThekwini Municipality’s R156 million plan to aid with water, maintenance challenges

Chairperson of Community Services Cluster Councillor Zama Sokhabase, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Chairperson of Human Settlement, and Infrastructure Themba Mvubu and Deputy Chairperson of Governance and Human Capital Committee Councillor Ntando Khuzwayo. Picture: Supplied

Published 58m ago

The eThekwini Municipality has spent a whopping R156 million on a fleet of water tankers and tractors that are expected to alleviate Durban's ongoing water challenges and help with the maintenance of public spaces and recreational facilities.

The City said the acquisition of water tankers aimed to ensure residents received water during supply interruptions.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled a fleet of 55 water tankers and 30 tractors.

"We are pleased that communities that are the hardest hit by the disruption of water will have relief knowing that we have increased our capacity to supply them with safe and drinkable water. At a cost of R132.8 million, the impact of the new 13 000 litre water tankers will benefit residents," Kaunda said.

He added that the tractors will assist in the maintenance of public spaces and recreational facilities.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda with the new fleet of water tankers purchased by the City to mitigate the ongoing water shortages plaguing some areas. Picture: Supplied

eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda has unveiled a brand-new fleet of 55 water tankers and 30 tractors. Picture: Supplied

"The new fleet cost R23.2 million and will improve the Municipality’s ability to maintain public spaces like parks and sport fields," Kaunda said adding that the City will continue to bolster its capacity by spending money wisely on what will benefit residents.

"As we increase our capacity and continue to invest in tools for employees to work, we will see improved quality of services where there have been gaps," he said.

