PICS: Five new tugboats bolster shipping operations at Port of Durban

Five new tugboats have been added to Transnet National Ports Authority’s fleet, accelerating the state-owned entity's implementation of its R1 billion investment towards a reliable marine fleet. “This tugboat acquisition entails a total of seven tugs, with two allocated to the Port of East London and are scheduled to be unveiled at a launch, naming and christening ceremony in East London in September.

“This brings TNPA’s tugboat complement to a total of 38 across its eight commercial seaports, with the Port of Durban boasting the highest number of 14 tugs,” TNPA said on Thursday. The additions are expected to improve shipping efficiencies of the Port of Durban. Transnet National Ports Authority has introduced five new tugboats to boost shipping efficiencies in Durban, one of the country’s busiest ports. Pictures: Gcina Ndwalane / Supplied

TNPA said this forms part of its fleet renewal programme to strengthen shipping operations in ports. TNPA said the tugboats are critical for delivering marine services and various port services such as pilotage, towage, firefighting, marine search and rescue as well as waterside pollution combat. Transnet board chairperson, Andile Sangqu, said the procurement of this fleet demonstrates Transnet’s commitment to fully realise the Recovery Plan.

"We are now approaching 12 months of the 18-month cycle and can see improvement in the agility of executing strategic projects, which will enhance the organisation's competitiveness. Meeting the objectives of the Marine Fleet Renewal Programme coupled with a skilled workforce will catapult our responsiveness to meeting global shipping demands," Sangqu said.

He explained that as the busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa, the additional fleet will enable the Port of Durban's readiness to respond with on-demand craft in the safe navigation of vessels within the port. He said with a bollard-pull of 60 tonnes, the tugs delivered by Damen Shipyards Cape Town feature the latest hull design and propulsion system consisting of diesel engines fitted with Azimuth Stern Drive.

"These comply with the International Maritime Organisation's Tier III environmental standards and makes the tugs fully capable of handling larger vessels that call at South Africa's premier container port.