PICS: Food trucks dispatched to feed the hungry in KZN

Durban - MEC for the Department of Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, this week dispatched food trucks from a warehouse in Pietermaritzburg to deliver food parcels to families in need, in various districts in the province.

She said this was in response to an outcry from the community who are struggling to keep food on the table in light of the national lockdown.

"Government has partnered with relevant stakeholders specifically the Solidarity Fund and Action Development Agency to intensify the programme of providing relief food parcels to the most vulnerable people within the province."

“The interest of government is to restore the dignity of our people. We know that the lockdown which is meant to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections has come with a number of ramifications in our communities. We are not going to allow our people to sleep with empty stomachs. For us this is not just about food but restoring dignity. It is our duty as government to take care of the less fortunate. We do this by working in partnership with different stakeholders," Khoza said.

IOL